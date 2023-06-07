Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until THU 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2023 in Statesville, NC
