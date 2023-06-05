Temperatures will be warm Monday in Statesville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.