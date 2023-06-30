The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until SAT 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.