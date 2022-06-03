 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2022 in Statesville, NC

It will be a warm day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

