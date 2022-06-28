Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2022 in Statesville, NC
