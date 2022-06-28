 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Statesville Record & Landmark is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Randy Marion Automotive

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert