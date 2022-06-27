Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
While tools like AI open up new possibilities for better weather forecasts, many parts of the job are handled more skillfully by experienced people.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Statesville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Wednesday. Te…
This evening in Statesville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Statesville…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perf…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a per…
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy ski…