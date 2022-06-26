 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2022 in Statesville, NC

The Statesville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

