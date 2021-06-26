Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in Statesville, NC
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
