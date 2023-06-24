Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.