Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2023 in Statesville, NC
