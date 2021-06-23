Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Statesville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
