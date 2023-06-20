Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.