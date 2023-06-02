The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The forecast is callin…
Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Yo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area wil…
Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The forecast is ca…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Mod…