The Statesville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
While tools like AI open up new possibilities for better weather forecasts, many parts of the job are handled more skillfully by experienced people.
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of a…
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
This evening's outlook for Statesville: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Statesville folks should be prepared for hig…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
This evening in Statesville: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. The forec…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Today has the making…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the maki…
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.