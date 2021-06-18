Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 66 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderst…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Partly c…
Statesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It look…
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
This evening in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …
This evening in Statesville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, …
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted…