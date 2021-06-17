The Statesville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderst…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Partly c…
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep…
Statesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It look…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and var…
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
This evening in Statesville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, …
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted…