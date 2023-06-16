Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted.…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudl…
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Partly cloudy…