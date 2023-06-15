The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2023 in Statesville, NC
