Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 75 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
While tools like AI open up new possibilities for better weather forecasts, many parts of the job are handled more skillfully by experienced people.
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house wit…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is sh…
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 thou…
This evening in Statesville: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. The forec…
Extreme heat kills more people in the U.S. than any other type of weather event. An average of 130 people a year die in the U.S. from heat exposure.
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Statesville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to rea…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Statesville folks should be prepared for hig…