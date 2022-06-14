Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2022 in Statesville, NC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 75 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

