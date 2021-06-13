Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2021 in Statesville, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.