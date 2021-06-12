The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Don't leave the ho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Don't le…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Tod…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep…
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Toda…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. The…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and var…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Cha…
Statesville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 69F. Winds light and variab…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will se…