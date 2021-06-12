 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2021 in Statesville, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

