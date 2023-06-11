Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2023 in Statesville, NC
