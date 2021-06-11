Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Statesville, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.