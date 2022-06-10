 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

