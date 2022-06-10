Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecas…
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 thou…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. There is a 41% ch…
Extreme heat kills more people in the U.S. than any other type of weather event. An average of 130 people a year die in the U.S. from heat exposure.
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
While tools like AI open up new possibilities for better weather forecasts, many parts of the job are handled more skillfully by experienced people.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house wit…
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is sh…