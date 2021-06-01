Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Statesville. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun an…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Ho…
Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Most likely,…
Statesville's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high …
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairl…
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun…
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Statesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%…