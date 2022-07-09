 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

