Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2021 in Statesville, NC

The Statesville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph.