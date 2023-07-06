The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 93. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.