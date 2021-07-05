Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 deg…
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Sunda…
Statesville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can exp…
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …
Statesville's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high …