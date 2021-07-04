The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2021 in Statesville, NC
