The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods…
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 deg…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a p…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Statesville folks should be prepar…
Statesville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can exp…