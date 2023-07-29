The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 70 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brin…
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 th…
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…