The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 70 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.