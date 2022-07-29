Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2022 in Statesville, NC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 100. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

