Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 100. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest.