The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variabl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a p…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. W…
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the maki…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temper…
Statesville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chan…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light a…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.