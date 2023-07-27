The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 102. A 72-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2023 in Statesville, NC
