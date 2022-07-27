Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 99. A 71-degree low is forecasted. There is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it…
Statesville's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low around 70F. Wi…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it…
For the drive home in Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are…
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 th…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 …
This evening's outlook for Statesville: A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Win…