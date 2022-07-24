The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 101. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
