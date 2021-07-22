The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2021 in Statesville, NC
