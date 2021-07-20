 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Statesville, NC

Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

