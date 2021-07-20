Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Statesville, NC
