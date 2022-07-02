 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2022 in Statesville, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 94. A 70-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

