Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in Statesville, NC
