The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from SUN 10:04 PM EDT until MON 1:15 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2021 in Statesville, NC
