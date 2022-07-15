Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2022 in Statesville, NC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

