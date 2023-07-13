Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Several islands in the Caribbean are poised to get heavy rain and gusty winds.
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thou…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. There …
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Models are sho…
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…