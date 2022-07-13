The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2022 in Statesville, NC
