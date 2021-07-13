 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2021 in Statesville, NC

The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

