The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 68 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Several islands in the Caribbean are poised to get heavy rain and gusty winds.
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 …
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. There …
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Models are sho…