The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2021 in Statesville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Statesville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without a…
This evening in Statesville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast …
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. Expect a dras…
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. How likely…
For the drive home in Statesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a siz…
Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is …
This evening in Statesville: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and v…