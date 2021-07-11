The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2021 in Statesville, NC
